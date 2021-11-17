Suriname: TotalEnergies, APA Hit Sub-commercial Oil Volumes at Bonboni Well, SPS-1 Flow Test Successful

TotalEnergies' Bonboni-1 offshore exploration well in the northern portion of Block 58, offshore Suriname has encountered sub-commercial oil volumes and will be plugged and abandoned. Meanwhile, TotalEnergies, with partners APA Corporation, has completed "a successful" flow test at the Sapakara find.

As for the Bonboni-1, the well was drilled in water depths of almost 2,000 meters, around 45 kilometers from discoveries in the Maka-Kwaskwasi-Sapakara-Keskesi trend. TotalEnergies, the operator of the block, used the Maersk Valiant drillship for the operation.

In the primary Maastrichtian and Campanian objectives, the well encountered high quality, water-bearing reservoirs. In a Maastrichtian objective, the well penetrated 16 meters (52 feet) of net pay in a single zone, consisting of low-GOR, 25-degree API black oil. The aerial extent of this pay zone is not sufficient to support a commercial development, and the well will be plugged and abandoned, APA said.

Tracey Henderson, SVP of Exploration, APA, said: "The results at Bonboni extend the proven petroleum system to the northern boundary of Block 58, confirming the presence of high-quality reservoir sands and the generation and migration of black oil. With the critical elements of reservoir and charge now proven, our focus turns to integrating well data to prioritize the numerous exploration prospects we have mapped in both blocks 58 and 53.”

Sapakara South flow averaged 4,800bpd

Credit: APA (file image)APA also shared info on the Sapakara South-1 flow test, tested using the Maersk Developer semi-submersible drilling rig.

"Flow and subsequent pressure build-up tests were recently completed at Sapakara South-1 (SPS-1), an appraisal well drilled earlier this year on the eastern edge of Sapakara nearly 4 kilometers from the discovery well. As disclosed earlier this year, SPS-1 encountered approximately 30 meters (98 feet) of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir," APA said.

"A restricted flow test averaged 4,800 barrels oil per day (bopd) for 48 hours. Without flow restrictions, a development well would produce at a significantly higher sustained rate," APA added.

According to APA, preliminary analysis of the data indicates that a single reservoir in SPS-1 proved connected resource of 325 to 375 million barrels of oil in place. APA boasted "exceptional" reservoir quality with permeability in the range of 1.4 Darcies.

Further, the data analysis indicated black oil with a 34-degree API and flowing gas-to-oil ratio (GOR) of approximately 1100 standard cubic feet per barrel (scf/bbl)

"Seismic imaging of this Sapakara reservoir supports substantially more potential resource, which could be proven through additional appraisal drilling," APA said.

"We are very pleased with the flow test results. The data we’ve collected confirms an excellent quality black oil reservoir, which we believe will serve as a foundation for a development project in Suriname,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s CEO and president. “The high permeability of the oil-bearing sand and its thick and consistent quality indicate strong well deliverability and, importantly, high recovery factors.”



Krabdagu drilling next

After completion of operations at Bonboni, the Maersk Valiant drillship will drill the Krabdagu exploration prospect, located 18 kilometers east of SPS-1.

According to APA, Krabdagu has a similar seismic signature to the two successful wells at Sapakara and the discovery well at nearby Keskesi.

"Success at Krabdagu could materially increase the scope and scale of a development in the central portion of Block 58. The company envisions a potential black oil development hub that would accommodate production from Krabdagu, Sapakara, and Keskesi," APA said.

Also, the Maersk Developer semi-submersible drilling rig is nearing contract completion and the operator TotalEnergies will release the rig once operations are finished at SPS-1.

APA will mobilize the Noble Gerry de Souza drillship to Block 53 early in 2022, where it has one committed well and options for two additional wells.



