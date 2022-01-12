P&A Firm Well-Safe Solutions Appoints Subsurface Team Lead

UKI-based offshore well plugging and abandonment specialist Well-Safe Solutions has appointed Mark Davison as the company’s Subsurface Team Lead, as the company expands the breadth of its service offering to include all aspects of subsurface plug and abandonment (P&A) design.

Davison has over 30 years of industry experience in a career as a geoscientist, having worked for energy majors and service companies including Shell and Schlumberger in Europe, Africa, North America, and Australasia.

He holds both a PhD and BSc in Geology, and is responsible for three patents relating to well completion and production engineering. He has published over 20 papers in specialist academic and industry journals to date.

Well-Safe Solutions, a company established in 2017 to offer well decommissioning services in the UK North Sea using its Well Safe Guardian P&A rig, has said it has experienced an increase in inquiries from operators looking to better understand where and why subsurface barriers should be set.

"The correct identification, implementation and communication of an appropriate subsurface isolation strategy is a vital but often misunderstood part of P&A planning - and Mark will lead Well-Safe Solution’s capability to bring extensive North Sea experience to operators and regulators around the world," the company said.

Davison said: “Well-Safe Solutions continues to go from strength to strength, and with the Well-Safe Guardian embarking on a considerable scope of work this year, I’m delighted to have joined the team at such an exciting period of progress."

"I am excited to lead the development of Well-Safe Solutions’ subsurface capability, providing peer support to clients to optimize well decommissioning strategies while ensuring regulatory compliance. Together with my new colleagues, I look forward to developing robust well plug and abandonment and subsurface isolation strategies.”

The company said that Davison's addition to the Well-Safe Solutions team continued the group’s progressive expansion, with 99 employees joining the business during 2021.

