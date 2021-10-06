Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
More Offshore Decom Work for Well-Safe Guardian Rig

October 6, 2021

Well-Safe Guardian - Credit: Well-Safe Solutions
Well-Safe Guardian - Credit: Well-Safe Solutions

Aberdeen-based offshore well decommissioning company Well-Safe Solutions has won another contract for its Well-Safe Guardian P&A offshore rig.

The contract is for the provision of the Well-Safe Guardian rig to decommission up to 14 wells on the Banff and Kyle fields in the UKCS. 

CNRI's Banff and Kyle fields, located in the UK Central North Sea, with nine development wells and five exploration and appraisal wells, are due to be decommissioned with activity scheduled to begin early Q2 2022. 

The new P&A contract for the semi-submersible rig comes weeks after Well-Safe announced the award of the Repsol Sinopec contract to decommission a further 14 subsea wells located in the Buchan and Hannay fields. 

Phil Milton, Chief Executive Officer at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce this second contract award. The schedule control provided as part of the Repsol Sinopec contract enables Well-Safe to complete the Banff & Kyle wells during 2022, before returning to Repsol Sinopec with the dive system and Subsea Modular Decommissioning Riser Technology (SMART) system installed, allowing the remaining wells to be completed as part of a continuous campaign ensuring the rig team and associated supply chain partners, optimize our efficiencies, retain learnings and deliver our vision for multi-operator, multi-well campaigns."

Well-Safe Solutions, established in 2017, bought the Well-Safe Guardian rig  - then known as Ocean Guardian - in 2019 from Diamond Offshore, and converted it into a bespoke plug and abandonment (P&A) unit.   

