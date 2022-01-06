Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Extends BW Offshore's Abo FPSO

January 6, 2022

(Photo: BW Offshore)
(Photo: BW Offshore)

Italian oil company Eni has extended its contract for BW Offshore's Abo floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for another year.

The FPSO's owner BW Offshore said Thursday it has signed the extension with Eni's subsidiary Nigerian Agip Exploration.

Under the extension, the FPSO, used for production from the Abo field offshore Nigeria, will remain on the contract until the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, with options until the second quarter of 2023. The FPSO contract was previously extended by one year in January 2020, and another in January 2021.

The FPSO, converted by Keppel from 1976-built single-hull Suezmax tanker Grey Warrior, was previously owned by Prosafe. According to World Energy Reports data, it began producing in 2003.

Spread-moored, the FPSO has the capacity to produce 44,000 barrels a day of oil and has a gas compression capacity of 48.4 mmscfd. The FPSO can store 930,000 barrels of oil.

Oil FPSO Floating Production Deepwater Production Africa Industry News Activity Offshore

Related Offshore News

Photo: SCM

Sembcorp Marine Delivers Vito Floater to Shell
Seajacks Scylla (Photo: Seajacks)

Van Oord Charters WTIV Seajacks Scylla


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: nikkytok - AdobeStock

2021: The Year The Offshore Rig Market Turned The Corner?
Drilling Rigs
Photo: SCM

Sembcorp Marine Delivers Vito Floater to Shell
Gulf of Mexico

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

Shell Greenlights $7B Shares Buyback 'At Pace' Despite LNG Woes

Shell Greenlights $7B Shares Buyback 'At Pace' Despite LNG Woes

Equinor Finds New Oil Near North Sea Fram Field

Equinor Finds New Oil Near North Sea Fram Field

Eni Extends BW Offshore's Abo FPSO

Eni Extends BW Offshore's Abo FPSO

Saipem Hires 'Edda Fides' Flotel for Senegal/Mauritania Gig

Saipem Hires 'Edda Fides' Flotel for Senegal/Mauritania Gig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine