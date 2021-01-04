Eni Extends Abo FPSO Contract

Italian oil company Eni has extended the contract for BW Offshore's Abo Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

BW Offshore, the owner of the FPSO, said Monday it had signed the extension with Eni's subsidiary Nigerian Agip Exploration.

Under the extension, the FPSO, used for production from the Abo field offshore Nigeria, will remain on the contract until the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, with options until Q2 2023. The FPSO contract was previously extended by one year in January 2020.

The FPSO, converted by Keppel from 1976-built single-hull Suezmax tanker Grey Warrior, was previously owned by Prosafe. According to data found on the World Energy Reports website, production began in 2003.

Spread-moored, the FPSO has the capacity to produce 44,000 barrels a day of oil and has a gas compression capacity of 48.4 mmscfd. The FPSO can store 930,000 barrels of oil.