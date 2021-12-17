Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Beach Energy Awards Thylacine Field Deal to DOF Subsea

December 17, 2021

Skandi Acergy - Credit: Paul Whitelaw/MarineTraffic.com
Skandi Acergy - Credit: Paul Whitelaw/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore vessel owner DOF Subsea Australia has secured a contract with oil and gas company Beach Energy for the Otway Offshore Phase 5 - transport and installation project in Australia.

"After collecting all permanent equipment from vendors and transportation to the offshore site, the campaign execution will cover installation of the subsea infrastructure for four (4) new Thylacine wells.  This will include installation of subsea umbilicals, flexibles flowlines and connectors, structures and rigid spools," DOF Subsea Australia said.

The contract scope includes project management, engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation services and is expected to be completed in Q1 2023.  The project will be executed using DOF Subsea’s construction support vessel Skandi Acergy.

Thylacine gas field is located in the Otway Basin, Victoria, Australia.

Beach Energy's operations in the Otway Basin involve natural gas production from the Halladale and Speculant natural gas fields, as well as the Geographe and Thylacine gas fields, with natural gas being piped and processed at the Otway Gas Plant near Port Campbell.

Once processed, the natural gas is sold to retailers who use it for domestic or commercial consumption in the East Coast gas market.

 Credit: Beach Energy

Australia/NZ Subsea Production Installation Energy Activity

