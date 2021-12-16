Siemens Gamesa's Turbines for Vattenfall's Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Siemens Gamesa, a company specializing in wind turbine construction, has received the green light from Vattenfall to built offshore wind turbines for the 344 MW Vesterhav offshore wind projects.

As planned, the 176 MW Vesterhav Nord project will utilize 21 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines, with the 168 MW Vesterhav Syd project utilizing 20 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines.

Located up to 10 km off the west coast of Denmark, the two projects are intended to be completed in 2023. Together, they will be able to deliver electricity to around 350,000 average Danish households.

The Vesterhav projects were announced as firm orders by Siemens Gamesa in 2018. A delay in the start of construction was announced by the Vattenfall in 2019, where the installation was announced as postponed to 2023. The Swedish power firm has this week taken the final investment decision for the 344 MW project in Denmark, valued at 769 million euros (~$866,8 million).

Apart from the contract to supply the wind turbines, Siemens Gamesa has won a three-year service agreement, too, with both projects being served from the Port of Hvide Sande.

“Receiving the go-ahead for both Vesterhav projects is extremely satisfying, and we are excited to deliver domestically in Denmark once again. Adding 344 MW of capacity to the grid, powered by winds found in the waters of the Danish North Sea, is another welcome contribution to fighting the climate emergency,” states Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit, who continues

“Leading the offshore revolution as we do unquestionably owes much of its success to our dedicated team in Denmark and our powerful local presence. We are the singlelargest employer in the Danish wind industry, and in the country where the offshore wind industry began, these roots are strong and deep.”

At 176 MW, Vesterhav Nord will be located a maximum of around 8.5 km offshore and cover an area of around 40 km2. The 21 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8.4 MW and rotor diameter of 167 meters, will be commissioned from the Port of Thyborøn. Installation is planned to begin in 2023 and be completed the same year. At 168 MW, Vesterhav Syd will be located around 10 km offshore and cover an area of around 37 km2. The 20 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8.4 MW and rotor diameter of 167 meters, will be commissioned from the Port of Hvide Sande.

Installation is planned to begin in 2023 and be completed the same year.

Worth noting, Siemens Gamesa has also been named nominated preferred supplier for Vattenfall’s Norfolk projects in the UK, totaling 3.6 GW, and expected to utilize the new SG 14- 236 DD offshore wind turbine.



