Vattenfall Takes FID on 344 MW Danish Offshore Wind Project

Swedish power firm Vattenfall has taken the final investment decision for the 344 MW Vesterhav Syd and Vesterhav Nord offshore wind project in Denmark, valued at 769 million euros (~$866,8 million).

"With the final investment decision at a value of 769 MEUR Vattenfall and its suppliers will initiate the last stage of the development of the two offshore wind farms Vesterhav Syd and Nord. After recently having inaugurated Kriegers Flak and Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farms, the Vesterhav projects mark the third major project in a row for Vattenfall in Denmark," Vattenfall said.

The 168 MW Vesterhav Syd and the 176 MW Vesterhav Nord wind farms will be ready to provide electricity to Danish consumers and industry by the end of 2023 at the latest.

With a combined capacity of 344 MW equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 350,000 Danish households, the company said.

"The projects are the only state-tendered offshore wind farms to be constructed in Denmark between today and the commissioning of Thor Offshore Wind Farm in 2027," Vattenfall said.

“We are entering the final phase of the project together with a group of strong suppliers in order to finish the wind farm by 2023. The decision is a sign of our commitment to the green transition in Denmark and Vattenfall’s contribution to the offshore wind industry and local job creation,” says Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.

Siemens Gamesa will provide wind turbines for the project, with Jan de Nul responsible for turbine installation. Foundations for the wind turbines will be built by Bladt Industries and EEW. and DEME for foundation installation. Cables will be built by Hellenic, and installed by Asso.

The wind farms will consist of 20 and 21 turbines respectively with a capacity of 8.4 MW each. Operations and maintenance will be carried out from Hvide Sande Port, where Vattenfall is to establish a new service facility.