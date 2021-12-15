Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oil Plus to Develop Maintenance Strategy for DeNovo's Trinidad Offshore Platform

December 15, 2021

Credit: Aquaterra Energy

Oilfield consultancy company Oil Plus has said it has won a deal to develop the maintenance strategy and program for DeNovo’s renewable energy powered Zandolie platform, located offshore western Trinidad.

The unmanned gas producing installation uses a combination of power generated by a wind turbine and a solar bank, with a battery for storing any excess energy. 

The platform, which is tied back to the Iguana field’s infrastructure, is also equipped with intelligent monitoring technology. 

"Unless alerted via one if its onshore systems, this has reduced the need for maintenance personnel to travel to the asset, significantly reducing carbon emissions associated with transportation," Oil Plus said.

As previously reported, Aquaterra Energy in August said it had completed the engineering design for the renewable-powered Sea Swift offshore platform for DeNovo Energy, as part of the development activity for the Zandolie field.

Oil Plus said Wednesday it would develop a comprehensive maintenance management strategy and program to support the continued safe operations on Zandolie utilizing its computerized asset integrity management aid, AIM+. 

"The company’s modular-based solution migrates all other maintenance software, such as Maximo, SAP, and InforEAM, seamlessly to build a verified asset register. The amalgamated data is then used to establish an effective and aligned maintenance program of scheduled jobs based on best working practices and international legislation compliance," Oil Plus added.

This is the third maintenance management contract DeNovo has awarded to Oil Plus. The firm recently concluded a similar project to support its onshore GPU facility followed by a second scope at its Iguana field, the first west coast natural gas field to be developed in Trinidad and Tobago.

 

