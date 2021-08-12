Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aquaterra Energy Completes Offshore Platform Design for DeNovo

August 12, 2021

Credit: Aquaterra Energy
Credit: Aquaterra Energy

Offshore engineering company Aquaterra Energy has completed the engineering design for a renewable-powered Sea Swift offshore platform for DeNovo Energy.

The offshore platform is part of the development activity for the Zandolie field, located in the Gulf of Paria, off the west coast of Trinidad, and is scheduled to be installed in Q4 2021.

The unmanned minimum facilities platform will be installed in water depths of 20 meters and will tie back to the Iguana field. 

The Sea Swift offshore platform will be self-powered by a wind turbine and a solar bank. 

"By using a dual-energy resource, the design reduces intermittency risk and will include a battery to store excess power. The innovative solution eliminates the need for traditional diesel generators for power, significantly reducing emissions including those associated with the maintenance and logistics for refueling visits to the platform," Aquaterra Energy said.

In addition, the platform will also be equipped with intelligent monitoring technology, which reduces maintenance trips by only requiring personnel to visit when alerted via onshore systems, the company said.

"Engineered to withstand seismic activity, the minimum facilities platform will be designed for drilling and installation via a jack-up rig to reduce project costs - removing the need to mobilize a heavy lift vessel. The Sea Swift platform’s reduced steel requirement and focus on using available in-region infrastructure offers a low-emission, low-risk and low-cost route to reduce time to first oil or gas production," Aquaterra said.

 

Engineering Caribbean Production

Related Offshore News

Prosperity FPSO Hull - Credit: SBM Offshore

VIDEO: Prosperity FPSO Hull Arrives in Singapore
Image by STÉFERSON FARIA/Petrobras

Talos Leaves Consortium Bidding on Petrobras' Albacora...


Trending Offshore News

File map - Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex to Delay FID for Abadi LNG Project
Energy
Image courtesy China Classification Society

'World Largest' Offshore Converter Station Debuts in China
Offshore Wind

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Ocean SuperCluster to Provide $2 Million for GeoScan Wide Area Acoustic Corer

Ocean SuperCluster to Provide $2 Million for GeoScan Wide Area Acoustic Corer

Sonardyne Promotes COO Fasham to CEO

Sonardyne Promotes COO Fasham to CEO

Scotland's First Minister Urges UK Gov't to 'Reassess' Existing Offshore Licenses Citing Climate Emergency

Scotland's First Minister Urges UK Gov't to 'Reassess' Existing Offshore Licenses Citing Climate Emergency

dCarbonX, ESB to Develop Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Storage Offshore Ireland

dCarbonX, ESB to Develop Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Storage Offshore Ireland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine