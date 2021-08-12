Aquaterra Energy Completes Offshore Platform Design for DeNovo

Offshore engineering company Aquaterra Energy has completed the engineering design for a renewable-powered Sea Swift offshore platform for DeNovo Energy.

The offshore platform is part of the development activity for the Zandolie field, located in the Gulf of Paria, off the west coast of Trinidad, and is scheduled to be installed in Q4 2021.

The unmanned minimum facilities platform will be installed in water depths of 20 meters and will tie back to the Iguana field.

The Sea Swift offshore platform will be self-powered by a wind turbine and a solar bank.

"By using a dual-energy resource, the design reduces intermittency risk and will include a battery to store excess power. The innovative solution eliminates the need for traditional diesel generators for power, significantly reducing emissions including those associated with the maintenance and logistics for refueling visits to the platform," Aquaterra Energy said.

In addition, the platform will also be equipped with intelligent monitoring technology, which reduces maintenance trips by only requiring personnel to visit when alerted via onshore systems, the company said.

"Engineered to withstand seismic activity, the minimum facilities platform will be designed for drilling and installation via a jack-up rig to reduce project costs - removing the need to mobilize a heavy lift vessel. The Sea Swift platform’s reduced steel requirement and focus on using available in-region infrastructure offers a low-emission, low-risk and low-cost route to reduce time to first oil or gas production," Aquaterra said.