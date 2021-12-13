Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel Contract

December 13, 2021

Illustration only - Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com - For this project SeaBird will use chartered vessels.
Illustration only - Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com - For this project SeaBird will use chartered vessels.

Marine seismic firm SeaBird Exploration, a subsidiary of seabed minerals-focused Green Energy Group, said Friday it had received notice of termination regarding work for the Fulmar Explorer vessel.

SeaBird in October said it had entered into a firm duration one-year contract for the Fulmar Explorer "with a repeat customer." "The contract was to begin in November 2021.

However, the company said Friday that a termination notice came for the client and that it "has not accepted the termination."

"The two parties are currently in discussions with the aim of finding a solution," SeaBird said.

"The Fulmar Explorer is currently in Galveston, Texas and has against this contract been outfitted as a high-end OBN source vessel. The vessel represents the future generation of source vessels with DP2 redundant power and propulsion system, nine gun string capability, high volume triple source capability, and redundancy. The configuration of the power plant and propulsion renders a highly fuel-efficient and maneuverable vessel. The vessel is ready to mobilize for operations on short notice," SeaBird said.


Geoscience North America Vessels Seismic Offshore Industry News Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: KOTUG Canada

KOTUG Canada Bags Charters for Three Vessels
Eneti wind turbine installation vessel with Wärtsilä thrusters © Eneti

DSME Orders Wärtsilä Thrusters for Eneti's WTIV


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa's Giant Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype...
Renewable Energy
Credit: Seaway /

Seaway 7 Confirms Sizeable Offshore Installation Contract...
Subsea Cables

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

UK Launches $376.9M a Year Renewables Auction Round

UK Launches $376.9M a Year Renewables Auction Round

Siem Offshore Nets More Offshore Wind Work for OSCV Duo

Siem Offshore Nets More Offshore Wind Work for OSCV Duo

Ocean Power Technologies Names New CFO

Ocean Power Technologies Names New CFO

Petrobras Books Another Seadrill Drillship for Búzios Drilling

Petrobras Books Another Seadrill Drillship for Búzios Drilling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine