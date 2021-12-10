Saipem to Use 'Largest-ever' Vibratory Hammer at Calvados Offshore Wind Farm

Dieseko has secured a contract with Italian offshore services firm Saipem for the supply of the Vibratory Hammer used to install the monopiles on the Calvados offshore wind farm in France.

Saipem in February 2021 secured a contract worth 460 million euros with Eoliennes Offshore du Calvados SAS (EODC) to build and install foundations at the offshore wind farm. It at the time said it would use its 162 meters long crane vessel Saipem 3000 to install the foundations.

In a statement on Friday, Dieseko, the Dutch maker of foundation installation equipment said it would supply Saipem with "the largest vibratory hammer ever" to be used in 2022 for the Calvados offshore windfarm foundation installation work.

"The start of the offshore monopile installation works is expected in the third quarter of 2022. The project scope for Dieseko includes the rental of the GIANT Vibratory Hammer with an eccentric moment of 2000 kgm and includes an upending system that enables the hammer to be used as a handling system. Included in the rental scope is the experienced Dieseko offshore crew," Dieseko said.

"Advantages of a Vibratory Hammer in comparison with conventional methods are: much lower noise levels (no sound mitigation needed), faster handling time and installation/penetration speed, the company added.

The Calvados project is a 450MW offshore wind farm with 64 wind turbines planned to be installed. It is located approximately 15km north of the city of Courseulles-Sur-Mer.

The site is located in the Bay of the Seine off the coast of Normandy in the English Channel. The wind farm will generate enough power to meet the domestic electricity needs of about 630.000 consumers and will have an operational life of about 25 years.

"We are very proud to be supporting Saipem on this prestigious project. We have been involved in this project from the early stages on and teamed up with Saipem in order to give them the best solution towards the developer of this farm Eolien Maritime France" says Dirk Smulders, CEO of Dieseko.

"Given the advantages of Vibro technology for Offshore Wind applications, we see a lot of interest from developers, installation contractors and environmental organizations. This project is in line with our strategy of delivering innovative and sustainable solutions. Dieseko wants to contribute and accelerate the energy transition. Supplying this GIANT Vibratory Hammer to Saipem is the next step towards that mission and shows the confidence in this foundation method."