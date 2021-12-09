Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SEA-KIT to Expand Fleet with New 12m USV

December 9, 2021

Uncrewed surface vessel specialist SEA-KIT International has announced plans to build another of its X-class, 12m USVs as a fleet vessel for launch in 2022.  

This build, the sixth X-class to be constructed at the company’s Essex base, will pave the way for the company to meet increased market demand for unmanned vessels and to penetrate new sectors of the global maritime industry, the company said.

SEA-KIT CEO, Ben Simpson, commented: “Our X-class USV has changed very little since we won the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE with USV ‘Maxlimer’ back in 2015. The fact that this will be the sixth build of this class is testament to its robust and now well proven design. We want to continue to push boundaries in other sectors of the maritime industry and this new addition to our fleet will enable us to demonstrate the benefits of uncrewed vessel technology to new markets.”

According to Sea-KIT, the latest build is set to be even more versatile and fuel-efficient than its predecessors, with the potential for three different
propulsion packages within one hull: diesel-electric, hybrid, and hydrogen hybrid.  

SEA-KIT is currently leading a Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition funded project to demonstrate zero-emission maritime operations using a hydrogen fuel cell manufactured by Bramble Energy. The silent running and low vibration that can be achieved with hydrogen propulsion enable highly sensitive acoustic devices and sensors to monitor underwater environments more efficiently and with minimal disturbance, a huge benefit for activities such as marine mammal observation, the company said.

Ben Simpson said: “Interest in SEA-KIT’s designs is increasing now that we have vessels operating on commercial offshore projects globally and we are keen to develop new strategic partnerships to build our client base. With the launch of this vessel, we will be able to offer tailored capability demonstrations as well as charter options and additional services from next summer. It opens the door for customers to order zero-emission vessels as the industry collaboratively works towards its net-zero goals.”

Geoscience Vessels Unmanned Vehicles Technology Hydrographic Vehicle News USV Offshore Europe Industry News

Related Offshore News

Credit: North Star Group

North Star Clinches More SOV Work at Dogger Bank Offshore...
Credit: ESVAGT

3i to Assume Full Control Over Danish Offshore Vessel...


Trending Offshore News

The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating...
Ports
Sval Transaction Team, from the left, Thomas Bjørgo CFO, Jan Erik Osen BD Manager, Ida Veland COO, Nikolai Lyngø CEO, Abdelkarim Abbou SVP Infrastructure & Renewables and Halvor Engebretsen SVP BD & Comm. (Foto: sebastiandahl.com)

Sval Energi Buys Spirit Energy's Norwegian Operations
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's Cambo Exit

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's Cambo Exit

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

SEA-KIT to Expand Fleet with New 12m USV

SEA-KIT to Expand Fleet with New 12m USV

NEO Energy Wraps Buy of Exxon's UK North Sea Fields

NEO Energy Wraps Buy of Exxon's UK North Sea Fields

Aker Solutions to Deliver Fifth Subsea Compression Module for Equinor's Åsgard Field

Aker Solutions to Deliver Fifth Subsea Compression Module for Equinor's Åsgard Field

'Largest' HALT Test Rig for Offshore Wind Nacelle Testing Launched in Denmark

'Largest' HALT Test Rig for Offshore Wind Nacelle Testing Launched in Denmark

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine