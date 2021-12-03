'Repeat Customer' Taps Magseis Fairfield for Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey

Oslo-listed ocean bottom node seismic specialist Magseis Fairfield said Friday it had won a 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey contract in the Gulf of Mexico from a repeat customer. It did not say who the client was.

The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology. Start-up is planned for Q1 2022, and the total duration is expected to be approximately two months.

The award also includes an optional project for an additional two months.

“The recent awards have further strengthened our 2022 backlog. With these awards we will have both ZXPLR crews operating in the Gulf of Mexico during H1 2022.” says Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield.



