Magseis Fairfield in North Sea 4D OBN Survey

Ocean bottom node seismic data acquisition firm Magseis Fairfield has said it has secured a conditional award of a 4D OBN survey in the North Sea.

The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s Z700 technology, with the start-up is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

The project will round for about one month.

“The survey will commence following completion of the Asia project that was announced in August 2021. We are pleased to see that our Z700 crew continues to experience high demand” says Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield.

Magseis Fairfield did not say who the client was.

This is the second 4D OBN survey announcement by the Oslo-listed firm in the past five days. Magseis Fairfield last Friday said it had won a 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey gig in the Gulf of Mexico from an undisclosed repeat client.

The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology. Start-up is expected in Q1 2022, and the project will run for about five months, with options for extensions.