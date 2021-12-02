Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron to Boost Spending on New Oil and Gas Projects

December 2, 2021

Credit: Игорь Головнёв/AdobeStock
Credit: Игорь Головнёв/AdobeStock

U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp on Wednesday said it plans to boost spending on new oil and gas projects in 2022 by 20% to $15 billion, while also raising shareholder returns.

Major oil companies are responding to a jump in profits this year from higher oil and gas prices, and have signaled they plan to revive outlays for drilling and carbon-reduction measures.

Chevron increased its share buyback guidance range to $3 billion-$5 billion per year, up from a $2-$3 billion range.

The new level brings its investor-friendly buyback program back to pre-pandemic levels. It was distributing $5 billion per year before the pandemic forced a suspension.

However, it keeps spending on projects below the $20 billion initially planned for 2020, months before the effects of the coronavirus hit its operations.

The spending plan "reflects Chevron's enduring commitment to capital discipline," Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth said.

While the 2022 spending budget is higher than this year's forecast spend, it is at the low end of Chevron's previous $15 billion to $17 billion per year guidance range.

The company has been cutting debt and freeing cash flow for shareholder distributions after this year's rebound in crude oil prices, which reached a 7-year high in October.

Chevron will spend $3 billion next year at its U.S. Permian Basin operations out of the approximately $8 billion allocated to oil and gas producing assets. Another $2 billion will be deployed in its Tengiz field in Kazakhstan.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Pullin)

North America Finance

Related Offshore News

Rendering of AOS Wind Farm Crew Transfer Vessel

Volvo Penta's Propulsion for American Offshore Services'...
© Krailas / Adobe Stock

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Voyager - Credit; Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies Spuds 'High-impact' Venus-1X Well Offshore...
Activity
An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO. The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. (© SBM Offshore)

Petrobras, SBM Offshore Strike Mero 4 FPSO Charter Deal
Activity

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Singapore's Temasek Working with Portfolio Firms in Green Transition

Singapore's Temasek Working with Portfolio Firms in Green Transition

China Told Indonesia to Stop Drilling for Oil and Gas in Disputed South China Sea Area

China Told Indonesia to Stop Drilling for Oil and Gas in Disputed South China Sea Area

Lundin Energy Norway Names New Managing Director

Lundin Energy Norway Names New Managing Director

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine