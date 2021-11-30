Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway: Johan Sverdrup Crude Loadings to Drop in January

November 30, 2021

Johan Sverdrup Field (File Photo: Lundin Energy)
Exports of Norway's major crude stream Johan Sverdrup will drop sharply in January to 471,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with 536,000 bpd in December, a loading program showed on Tuesday.

The program is the smallest since July this year. A spokesperson for Equinor said the company does not comment on loadings.

Johan Sverdrup is Western Europe's largest oilfield but it is not one of the five North Sea grades used to set the dated Brent benchmark.

 (Reporting by Julia Payne, Editing by Louise Heavens)

