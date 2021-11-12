Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: Johan Sverdrup Offshore Field Back at Full Capacity After Outage

November 12, 2021

Johan Sverdrup Field (File Photo: Lundin Energy)
Johan Sverdrup Field (File Photo: Lundin Energy)

Output from Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, western Europe's largest, has been fully restored, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm said on Friday.

The North Sea field, which has an output capacity of around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, suffered a power outage on Thursday, triggering a shutdown.

The power supply to the Sverdrup oil platforms, which comes via a subsea cable from land, was restored on Thursday evening.

Output reached full capacity at around midnight local time (2300 GMT), some 12 hours after the outage began, the spokesperson said.

Sverdrup, which began production in 2019, is one of a growing number of Norwegian oilfields powered by electricity from shore, unlike many older fields which use natural gas and diesel generators for operations on-site.

Operator Equinor holds a 42.6% stake in Sverdrup, Lundin Energy has 20%, Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro holds 17.36%, Aker BP owns 11.57% and TotalEnergies has 8.44%. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Activity Shallow Water Production Europe

Related Offshore News

Aker BP's Valhall field in the North Sea, off Norway - Credit: Aker BP

Aker, BP Sell Stake in Oil Venture Aker BP at 10% Discount
Vår Energi's Goliat field in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway. Credit: Vår Energi

Eni Hires JP Morgan to Work on Vår Energi Listing -...


Trending Offshore News

Credit:Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Sweden Charges Lundin Executives for Complicity in Sudan...
Activity
Credit: Maersk Drilling

Offshore Drillers Noble and Maersk Drilling to Merge
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Improved Dayrates: GMS Scores Extensions for Two Jack-ups

Improved Dayrates: GMS Scores Extensions for Two Jack-ups

Offshore Wind: Seaway 7 to Install Foundations at Dogger Bank C

Offshore Wind: Seaway 7 to Install Foundations at Dogger Bank C

Report: Exxon, SBM Offshore in Talks to Build Fourth FPSO for Guyana

Report: Exxon, SBM Offshore in Talks to Build Fourth FPSO for Guyana

Neptune Energy to Sell Non-core Offshore Assets in Norway for $35M

Neptune Energy to Sell Non-core Offshore Assets in Norway for $35M

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine