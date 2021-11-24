Lundin Energy Gets Drilling Permit for Norwegian Sea Wildcat

Swedish oil and gas company Lundin Energy has obtained a drilling permit for an offshore exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

The company will use Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the 6306/9-1 wildcat well in the production licence 886. Lundin Energy is the operator with a 60 percent stake.

The other partners are Spirit Energy Norway AS (20 percent) and Petoro AS (20 percent). The well will be drilled around 72 kilometers east of the Ormen Lange field.

The production licence 886 was awarded in February 2017 and is valid until February 2025. This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the license. According to available info, the name of the prospect is Melstein.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said the permit was conditional on Lundin Energy securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to starting the drilling activity.