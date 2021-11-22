Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
The Netherlands: Kistos Spuds Q11-B Offshore Appraisal Well

November 22, 2021

Prospector 1 - Credit: Vic Clouston/AdobeStock
Energy company Kistos has spudded the Q11-B appraisal well offshore the Netherlands using Borr Drilling's Prospector-1 jack-up drilling rig.

Kistos, the operator of the block containing the well, said that the Q11-B appraisal well would take a minimum of 6 weeks to drill and test. 

Kistos, which owns a 60% stake in the Dutch North Sea project, plans to suspend the well for future use in a Q11-B development and has estimated 2C resources for this accumulation at between 67 - 155 Bcf net. 

"These figures were independently audited by Sproule and will be refined following review of all the data from the forthcoming well," Kistos said.

Kistos acquired its Dutch North Sea assets earlier this year after it had in March agreed to buy Tulip Oil's Dutch subsidiary Tulip Oil Netherlands for 220 million euros, plus 163 million euros of contingent payments, and 5 million euros of warrants.

The company got hold of an operating interest in the Q-10A offshore gas field, the Q-10B, Q-11B, and M10/M11 discoveries, and other exploration and appraisal projects in the Dutch North Sea.

