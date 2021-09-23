Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gas Production Resumes from Kistos' Offshore Gas Field as TAQA Wraps Maintenance Work

September 23, 2021

A Jack-Up Rig next to Q10A platform in the Dutch North Sea - (File Photo: Tulip Oil)
Energy firm Kistos has informed that the TAQA operated P15-D platform in the Dutch North Sea has resumed normal operations, following a planned four-week maintenance shutdown.

This has, in turn, has allowed the resumption of gas export from Kistos' Q10-A gas field located in production licenses Q07/Q10a. Kistos operates the Q10-A gas field with a 60% working interest.

Andrew Austin, Kistos' Interim CEO, said: "I am pleased that TAQA has completed maintenance operations at P15-D on schedule and that we have been able to restart production from Q10-A on time. This and our ongoing drilling program, which includes work designed to enhance output from the Q10-A area, will allow us to realize enhanced returns from the prevailing gas prices during the remainder of 2021 and into 2022."

Kistos acquired the Q10-A field stake after it had in March agreed to buy Tulip Oil's Dutch subsidiary Tulip Oil Netherlands for 220 million euros, plus 163 million euros of contingent payments, and 5 million euros of warrants.

Apart from an operating interest in the Q-10A offshore gas field, the company acquired the Q-10B, Q-11B, and M10/M11 discoveries, and other exploration and appraisal projects in the Dutch North Sea.

