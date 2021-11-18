Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Rem Offshore Picks Kongsberg's Vessel Insight for Offshore Wind Fleet

November 18, 2021

Credit: Kongsberg Digital

Offshore vessel operator Rem Offshore has selected Vessel Insight from Kongsberg Digital to collect vital data from its three new offshore wind vessels, currently under construction.

The first vessel will be completed at Green Yard Kleven in November, while the other two are under construction at Vard, with completion in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

By installing the infrastructure service Vessel Insight, Rem Offshore will collect data from the vessels and enable the use of applications to optimize operations. 

"An important part of the delivery is two applications from Kongsberg Maritime. Vessel Performance supports fuel consumption and emissions reduction, as well as automate reporting processes and eFSOG an advanced decision support tools (DSS). Kongsberg Digital is in the process of installing Vessel Insight on the first vessel, REM Energy, with this equipment, and the process will be finalized before the vessel leaves quay on November 29th," Kongsberg Digital said.

 Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President for Digital Ocean in Kongsberg Digital said: "We are very happy to have entered into this contract with Rem Offshore. By installing Vessel Insight on newbuilds before they leave dock for the first time, the shipping companies will benefit by being able to use the data gathered to optimize their operations faster than what has been the norm up until now,” said

“The contract with Kongsberg Digital for our renewables fleet for data collection, vessel performance, and decision support gives us advantages for optimizing our operation and reducing emissions. Particularly the eFSOG/Decision support system will make a big step for us as a shipowner within the renewables sector for supporting our clients”, says Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, Commercial & Technical Manager in Rem Offshore.

