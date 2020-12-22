Rem Offshore Nets Long-term Charter for Newly Ordered Offshore Wind Vessel

Rem Offshore, a Norwegian offshore vessel owner which last week ordered an offshore wind construction service vessel, has secured a long-term charter contract for the vessel.

The company on Tuesday announced a long-term charter contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for its newbuild CSV, which will be named Rem Energy.

The vessel, to be built by Green Yard Kleven shipyard in Ulsteinvik and designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS, will be performing maintenance on various offshore wind farms in Germany.

Rem Offshore's vessel Rem Inspector will perform the role as the frontrunner to the newbuild and having already worked on the Global Tech 1 wind farm for two seasons it will return for most of 2021.

Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, Technical & Purchasing Manager in Rem said: "The vessel has been developed in close cooperation with designer and client, and has several inventive features which meet future requirements for zero-emission and optimal workflow. It has been a great pleasure to work in close cooperation with SGRE team, designer, and yard to optimize Rem Energy."



“We are proud to continue supporting Siemens Gamesa in their quest for optimal solutions for the offshore wind industry. We have dedicated large resources for growth in renewables, and it is with great pleasure we can start seeing the results of this hard work.”, says Fredrik Remøy, CEO in Rem Offshore.

Rem Energy specifications: