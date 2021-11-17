Well-Safe Solutions Names Director of Strategy and Business Development

UK-based offshore well plug and abandonment company Well-Safe Solutions has appointed Chris Hay as Director of Strategy and Business Development.

"Chris brings over 16 years of energy industry experience to Well-Safe Solutions, with the majority of career in the integrated well abandonment and offshore drilling sectors. Prior to this role, Chris was responsible for managing the UK commercial activities at a leading global drilling contractor. In addition, Chris has held several senior leadership roles across the North Sea, West Africa and Europe for Tier 1 international service companies," said the company specializing in services related to decommissioning of wells in the mature fields of the North Sea.

According to available information, Hay previously worked as Senior Commercial Manager - North Sea for offshore drilling firm Maersk Drilling, which last week announced a proposed merger with rival Noble Corp.

Hay said: "Well-Safe Solutions occupies a unique position in the exciting decommissioning market, as it owns and operates two world-class, dedicated plug and abandonment (P&A) rigs with highly experienced crews."

"Through organic growth, Well-Safe Solutions continues to secure new contracts through its innovative P&A Club operating model. I’m thrilled to be joining the organization at a time of considerable progress, and I look forward to further developing a robust business development strategy with the team." Well-Safe Guardian - Credit: Well-Safe Solutions

Graeme Murray, Legal and Commercial Director, said: “Attracting Chris into this newly-created role is a strong endorsement of our operating model so far, and will no doubt add further value to our commercial strategy.

“Chris will play a key role in the continued expansion of the business, as we look to secure further work for our specialist decommissioning rigs the Well-Safe Guardian and Well-Safe Protector in 2022 and beyond.”

Hay holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Robert Gordon University and an MSc in Project Management from the University of Aberdeen. He is also a Member of the Association for Project Management (APM).

"The appointment comes during a period of sustained expansion for Well-Safe Solutions, having added 77 employees so far during 2021," Well-Safe said.

Earlier this year, Well-Safe secured two major contract wins for the Well-Safe Guardian plugging and abandonment unit, which is set to decommission dozens of wells in the Buchan, Hannay, Banff, and Kyle fields of the UKCS in 2022.