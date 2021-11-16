Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Red Sea Survey for PXGEO

November 16, 2021

Credit: PXGEO
Credit: PXGEO

Offshore seismic data acquisition services company PXGEO has said it has won a contract for a survey in the Red Sea, offshore Egypt.

PXGEO said the project would start in November 2021. The project will take about four months to complete. 

The company, which provides both ocean bottom node and towed streamer seismic services, will use the seismic vessel PXGEO 2 for the survey. The seismic surveyor did not say who the client was.

PXGEO took delivery of the Rolls-Royce-designed 14-streamer seismic vessel PXGEO 2 (ex-Fa Xian 6) in mid-April. 

The seismic survey vessel was built in 2013 and is equipped with seismic acquisition systems including Sercel Sentinel solid streamers and Sercel G-Source II energy arrays.

MarineTraffic data show the PXGEO 2 is currently docked in Dubai.

