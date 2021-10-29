Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Egypt: TGS, Schlumberger in Red Sea Seismic Survey Project

October 29, 2021

A seismic vessel deck - Credit:donvictori0/AdobeStock
Seismic data firm TGS and oilfield services giant Schlumberger have teamed up in a 3D seismic survey project in the Red Sea, Egypt.

TGS said Friday the project would cover around 6,800 square kilometers and would be acquired with long offsets and processed using a Pre-Stack Depth Migration (PSDM) workflow to enable subsalt imaging ahead of the anticipated license round. Final products are expected in Q4 2022, TGS said.

"The Red Sea is considered to hold significant hydrocarbon potential, and opportunities in Egypt are enhanced by a stable investment environment,
established exploration infrastructure and regular, transparent, and well-managed licensing rounds," TGS said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, "The Egyptian Red Sea area comprises a range of prospective hydrocarbon systems with large, untested structures offering excellent growth opportunities for oil companies. Using modern acquisition and imaging technologies, we continue to improve subsurface understanding and increase exploration potential in a country that continues to attract investment from E&P companies."

The survey is supported by industry funding, TGS said.

