Watch: Barge Master's Motion-compensated Solution for Offshore Wind Feeder Vessels

November 9, 2021

Credit: Barge Master
Credit: Barge Master

Dutch company Barge Master earlier this year said it had developed a motion-compensated feeder solution for the next generation of offshore wind turbines, called BM-Feeder.

The company at the time said that its motion-compensated platform could be placed on an offshore vessel or barge and ensure that the components are kept completely stable for the hook-on and lift-off by the installation jack-up, and that, with its adjustable payload capacity was capable of "feedering" all turbine components, including future generations of wind turbine generators.

Barge Master is apparently targeting the U.S. offshore wind market as it has said that the BM-Feeder can be mobilized on a U.S. flagged vessel or sea-going barge, able to load the components in a U.S. port and sail out to the installation jack-up, "making it a fully Jones Act compliant solution."

Now the company has released a video showcasing the capabilities of the BM-Feeder solution. 

