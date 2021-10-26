Offshore Plug and Abandonment Alliance Launched in Norway

Offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling has said that its business divisions Odfjell Energy and Odfjell Well Services have launched a plug and abandonment (“P&A”) and slot recovery alliance with leading companies within the energy industry.

The initiative, called the Odfjell Collaboration Alliance, is managed by Odfjell Energy and Odfjell Well Services, with members including TCO Group, Ardyne, Wellstrøm, Altus Intervention, Control Cutter, JWS Gruppen, Tyrfing Innovation, InterWell and Innovar Solutions.

The aim of the Odfjell Collaboration Alliance is to provide a complete service offering of rig, modular rig, jacking unit, wireline, plugs and all other services needed to successfully execute projects within P&A or slot recovery operations. The focus will be initially in the Norwegian market, with ambitions to expand beyond the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Kurt Meinert Fjell, SVP Innovation and Development, at Odfjell Energy said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of this strategic alliance, a move which will provide a high-quality oil service solution within the energy market.

"Each member was chosen for their strong history, forward-thinking approach and commitment to quality, and brings their unique area of expertise to support the P&A or slot recovery activities. We are confident that the multi-operator approach will lead to cost-effective solutions that will benefit our clients.

The agreement has an initial duration of two years but can be extended.