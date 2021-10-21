GMS Bags Work for Two Jack-ups

GMS, a provider of self‐propelled, self‐elevating support vessels for the offshore energy industries has secured a 12-month or an E Class vessel with an unamed engineering, procurement and construction cliane in the MENA region.

The contract is due to start at the end of December 2021, following completion of the vessel's existing contract.

In addition, an unnamed national oil company has exercised a two‐year option, with an S Class Vessel, on an existing contract committing the vessel for all of 2022 and 2023.

Mansour Al Alami GMS Executive Chairman said: "The award of these two contracts, one of which at a significantly higher rate than its current contract, reinforce the point that we are seeing a tightening of the market and demand for our vessels continues to improve.

These awards, together with other contracts already secured for 2022 and a strong pipeline of additional opportunities, increases our

confidence that the financial performance of the Company will see further improvement into next year."