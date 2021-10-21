Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GMS Bags Work for Two Jack-ups

October 21, 2021

E Class Vessel - Credit: GMS
E Class Vessel - Credit: GMS

GMS, a provider of self‐propelled, self‐elevating support vessels for the offshore energy industries has secured a 12-month or an E Class vessel with an unamed engineering, procurement and construction cliane in the MENA region.

The contract is due to start at the end of December 2021, following completion of the vessel's existing contract.

In addition, an unnamed national oil company has exercised a two‐year option, with an S Class Vessel, on an existing contract committing the vessel for all of 2022 and 2023.

Mansour Al Alami GMS Executive Chairman said: "The award of these two contracts, one of which at a significantly higher rate than its current contract, reinforce the point that we are seeing a tightening of the market and demand for our vessels continues to improve.

These awards, together with other contracts already secured for 2022 and a strong pipeline of additional opportunities, increases our
confidence that the financial performance of the Company will see further improvement into next year."

Middle East Activity Vessels Energy Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit; Vroon Offshore

TotalEnergies Charters Vroon Platform Supplier for UK Ops
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Charter Extension for Solstad's Platform Supplier


Trending Offshore News

Credit: PIF

"THE RIG" - Saudi Arabia Launches Offshore Platform...
Middle East
Alfa Lift after drydock float-out earlier this year - Credit: OHT (File Photo)

Incident Reported During Construction of Seaway 7's Alfa...
Cranes

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Jan De Nul Reburies Export Cable at Eneco's Luchterduinen Offshore Wind Farm

Jan De Nul Reburies Export Cable at Eneco's Luchterduinen Offshore Wind Farm

UK's Green Gilt Attracts More than $100B in Demand

UK's Green Gilt Attracts More than $100B in Demand

Shell Starts Production from Arran Offshore Field

Shell Starts Production from Arran Offshore Field

Israel Looking to Boost Gas Exports to Egypt via New Onshore Pipeline

Israel Looking to Boost Gas Exports to Egypt via New Onshore Pipeline

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine