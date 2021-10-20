TotalEnergies Charters Vroon Platform Supplier for UK Ops

Oil and gas company TotalEnergies E&P UK has recently chartered Vroon Offshore's platform supply vessel for a period of one year.

The platform supplier will be supporting operations at Total’s North Sea assets. The new charter follows on from a recently completed three-year charter with the same client.

"The short break between charters was well spent, as VOS Passion successfully underwent her first special survey in Aberdeen (UK)," Vroon Offshore said.

VOS Passion is a 2016-built platform supply vessel of the Ulstein PX121-design. The DP2 vessel83.40 meters long, with a deadweight of 4,200 MT and deck space of 850m2.

The vessel is one of a series of six PX-121-type PSVs, constructed for Vroon at the COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China.