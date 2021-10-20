Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Charters Vroon Platform Supplier for UK Ops

October 20, 2021

Credit; Vroon Offshore
Credit; Vroon Offshore

Oil and gas company TotalEnergies E&P UK has recently chartered Vroon Offshore's platform supply vessel for a period of one year. 

The platform supplier will be supporting operations at Total’s North Sea assets. The new charter follows on from a recently completed three-year charter with the same client. 

"The short break between charters was well spent, as VOS Passion successfully underwent her first special survey in Aberdeen (UK)," Vroon Offshore said.

VOS Passion is a 2016-built platform supply vessel of the Ulstein PX121-design. The DP2 vessel83.40 meters long, with a deadweight of 4,200 MT and deck space of 850m2. 

The vessel is one of a series of six PX-121-type PSVs, constructed for Vroon at the COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China. 

UKCS Activity Vessels Energy Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Solstad Offshore

Charter Extension for Solstad's Platform Supplier
Credit: Nord Stream 2

Gazprom Supplying Gas to Europe at Maximum Levels, Kremlin...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: PIF

"THE RIG" - Saudi Arabia Launches Offshore Platform...
Middle East
Alfa Lift after drydock float-out earlier this year - Credit: OHT (File Photo)

Incident Reported During Construction of Seaway 7's Alfa...
Cranes

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

TotalEnergies Charters Vroon Platform Supplier for UK Ops

TotalEnergies Charters Vroon Platform Supplier for UK Ops

Norway's Sept Oil, Gas Output Drop but Beat Forecast

Norway's Sept Oil, Gas Output Drop but Beat Forecast

Interventek Launches Revolution-7 Subsea Landing String

Interventek Launches Revolution-7 Subsea Landing String

SeaMade: Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated

SeaMade: Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine