Intellian, Inmarsat Launch New FleetBroadband Terminals

Intellian received type approval from Inmarsat for its new FB250 and Fleet One L-band terminals, making it one of the first to market with user terminals for operation on Inmarsat’s catalyst L-band network, ELERA.

The FB250 is a multi-functional terminal, either acting as a stand-alone primary communications terminal or combining with Intellian’s market-leading GX60NX and GX100NX to create the perfect Fleet Xpress (FX) solution. The Fleet One terminal is designed to provide an easy-to-install, reliable voice and data solution, targeting for smaller fishing and leisure vessels.

Intellian’s FB250 User Terminal is a compact solution for vessel operations, safety and crew welfare, enabling simultaneous voice and data connectivity up to 284kbps. Features include a built-in firewall, analog and digital voice lines, soft PABX and a WAN port, which will support existing and future terrestrial networks such as 3G/LTE/5G and more.

Ideally suited to take advantage of and deliver optimal results from Inmarsat’s springboard for innovation, the ELERA L-band network, the FB250 represents a robust choice for a range of data critical maritime applications, including IoT, smart shipping, ocean monitoring and green energy initiatives.

FleetBroadband, together with the Global Xpress (GX) service, makes up Inmarsat’s maritime solution FX, combining the reliability and resiliency of L-band with the speeds of Ka-band. The new FB250 has been engineered to complement Intellian’s highly successful GXNX series of Ka-band antennas.

“We welcome new, innovative products that support the ELERA portfolio of services,” said Gerbrand Schalkwijk, Deputy President & COO, Inmarsat Maritime. “These terminals will be an integral part of the L-Band and Fleet Xpress offering."



