ABS Approves FPSO Remote Control Functions from Hanwha Ocean

Published

Source: ABS
Source: ABS

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Hanwha Ocean Co. Ltd. for remote control functions for FPSO units.

ABS completed design reviews based on the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions.

The project is part of the Offshore Technology Collaboration Agreement (OTCA) between ABS and Hanwha Ocean, which enables the companies to collaborate on a series of cutting-edge projects leveraging each company’s core competencies under three broad themes: sustainability, digitalization and artificial intelligence, and operational technology cybersecurity.

“Remote-control technologies are unlocking new levels of operational intelligence for offshore assets by enabling continuous data acquisition, advanced analytics, and predictive insights. These capabilities can not only improve health, safety, and quality compliance but also optimize asset performance through real-time decision-making and automated control,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“With this project, we have been able to maximize the operability of offshore plants and enhance the safety of offshore workers. We will continue to focus on providing customers with advanced offshore solutions equipped with artificial intelligence and digital technologies,” said James Shon, Hanwha Ocean Chief Technical Officer.

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Kongsberg Maritime Marks 50 Years of Dynamic Positioning

LSP Renewables Gets CIP’s Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan

TotalEnergies, Partners to Plug Financing Gap at $20B Mozambique LNG Project

Miros, Marine Tech Agree to Develop Next-Gen Marine Sensing Systems

