Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Talos Energy, TechnipFMC Working on CCS Solutions for U.S. Market

October 19, 2021

Credit: Troy V Smith/AdobeStock
Credit: Troy V Smith/AdobeStock

U.S.-based oil and gas company Talos Energy has partnered up with oilfield services firm TechnipFMC to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to Carbon Capture and Storage ("CCS") projects along the United States Gulf Coast.

"The alliance combines Talos's offshore operational strength and sub-surface expertise with TechnipFMC's extended history in subsea engineering, system integration, and automation and control," Talos said.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through life of field operations. 

Talos and its partner Carbonvert recently won a bid to manage a Texas carbon storage site located near Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas. 

The carbon storage site covers a total land area of over 40,000 gross acres and is located offshore in Texas state waters in the Gulf of Mexico. 

 

North America Gulf of Mexico Decarbonization Industry News Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: riccardomojana/AdobeStock

Factbox: UK's Key Pledges in Net Zero Plan

Halliburton Posts 3Q Profit. CEO Sees a Multi-year Upcycle...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: PIF

"THE RIG" - Saudi Arabia Launches Offshore Platform...
Middle East
Alfa Lift after drydock float-out earlier this year - Credit: OHT (File Photo)

Incident Reported During Construction of Seaway 7's Alfa...
Cranes

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Regulator Lays Charges Over 2018 Canada Oil Spill

Regulator Lays Charges Over 2018 Canada Oil Spill

Philippines Defends Malampaya Gas Deal with Duterte's Ally after Graft Complaint

Philippines Defends Malampaya Gas Deal with Duterte's Ally after Graft Complaint

Factbox: UK's Key Pledges in Net Zero Plan

Factbox: UK's Key Pledges in Net Zero Plan

UK Sets Out Net Zero Strategy. Plans to Install 40 GW Offshore Wind Power by 2030

UK Sets Out Net Zero Strategy. Plans to Install 40 GW Offshore Wind Power by 2030

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine