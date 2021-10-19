Talos Energy, TechnipFMC Working on CCS Solutions for U.S. Market

U.S.-based oil and gas company Talos Energy has partnered up with oilfield services firm TechnipFMC to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to Carbon Capture and Storage ("CCS") projects along the United States Gulf Coast.

"The alliance combines Talos's offshore operational strength and sub-surface expertise with TechnipFMC's extended history in subsea engineering, system integration, and automation and control," Talos said.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through life of field operations.

Talos and its partner Carbonvert recently won a bid to manage a Texas carbon storage site located near Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas.

The carbon storage site covers a total land area of over 40,000 gross acres and is located offshore in Texas state waters in the Gulf of Mexico.