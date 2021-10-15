Subsea 7, Schlumberger Secure Work on Turkey's Giant Offshore Gas Find

Subsea 7 has confirmed the award of a major contract by Turkish Petroleum for the Sakarya field development offshore Turkey in the Black Sea. Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being one where Subsea 7’s share of revenue is over USD 750 million.

Last year, Turkey's TPAO, using drillship Fatih, found 405 bcm of natural gas in the western Black Sea region's Sakarya field, in the country's biggest discovery.

The contract is awarded to Subsea 7 and Schlumberger, as part of their Subsea Integration Alliance consortium.

The integrated project scope of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract will cover the subsurface solutions to onshore production, including completions, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), and an early production facility (EPF).

The scope of work to be executed by Subsea 7 comprises the EPCI of the subsea pipelines and associated equipment to connect the subsea wells in approximately 2000 meters water depth to the EPF. The project includes the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, 170 kilometers of gas export pipeline, and mono ethylene glycol injection pipeline to the EPF.

Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance said: “This combined offering provides our customer with a truly integrated solution for field development. A strong, collaborative early engagement process led by Turkish Petroleum has enabled an industry-leading timeline from discovery to first gas for a project of this scale and complexity.”

John Evans, Subsea 7 Chief Executive Officer, said: “Subsea 7 has a long track record of providing optimized solutions for deepwater developments and we are pleased to be working, through Subsea Integration Alliance, on this important project. Subsea 7 looks forward to building a long-term relationship with Turkish Petroleum and to making a significant contribution to the development and growth of the Turkish energy industry.”