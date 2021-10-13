Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wood's Chair Franklin Joins Energean as Independent Director

October 13, 2021

Roy A. Franklin - Credit: Wood
Roy A. Franklin - Credit: Wood

Oil and gas company Energean, focused on the development of its Karish gas field offshore Israel, has appointed engineering firm Wood's Chair Roy Franklin OBE as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Franklin will join Energean's Nomination and Governance Committee and its Environment, Sustainability and Social Responsibility Committees.

Franklin has over 45 years' experience as a senior executive in the oil and gas industry. He began his career at BP where he spent 18 years latterly as Head of M&A at BP Exploration. After BP,  Franklin was Managing Director of Clyde Petroleum followed by being CEO of Paladin Resources until its acquisition by Talisman Energy in 2005.

Franklin has extensive experience as a non-executive director including Amec Foster Wheeler plc (2016-2017), Keller Group plc (2007-2016), Equinor A/S (2015-2019), Premier Oil PLC (2017-2021), Santos Limited (2006-2017), and a member of the advisory Board of Kerogen Capital LLC (until 30 September 2021).

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Southampton.  In 2004 he was awarded an OBE in recognition of his services to the Oil & Gas industry. Franklin is currently Chair of energy services group, John Wood Group PLC, and a non-executive Director of Kosmos Energy.

Energean's Chairman Karen Simon said: "I am delighted to welcome Roy to the Board of Energean. Roy is a highly respected industry figure, whose extensive experience in CEO, NED and Chair roles will bring significant value to our boardroom discussions. His involvement in the energy transition space generally, as well as his experience with the Board of Energean Israel, also positions him well to support our strategic discussions. I look forward to working with Roy to deliver the Company's goals and am confident that his insights and experience will enhance Energean's future."

People & Companies People

Related Offshore News

Tatiana Moguchaya - Credit: Earth Science Analytics

Earth Science Analytics Names New CEO
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and President & CEO of Qatar Petroleum (File Photo: Qatar Petroleum)

Qatar Petroleum Changes Name to Reflect 'Broader Strategy'


Trending Offshore News

Credit: SBM Offshore/YouTube Video Screenshot

VIDEO: SBM Offshore's LNG2Wire Floater Concept
Activity
Credit: GE Renewable Energy

GE to Deliver 13MW Turbines for U.S. First Utility-scale...
Renewable Energy

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Wood's Chair Franklin Joins Energean as Independent Director

Wood's Chair Franklin Joins Energean as Independent Director

TotalEnergies, Simply Blue Launch U.S. Floating Wind JV

TotalEnergies, Simply Blue Launch U.S. Floating Wind JV

Beach Energy Hires Wood for Trefoil Development FEED (Australia)

Beach Energy Hires Wood for Trefoil Development FEED (Australia)

Putin: Russia Not Using Gas as a Weapon

Putin: Russia Not Using Gas as a Weapon

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine