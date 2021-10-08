Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BlueFloat, Falck Eye Floating Wind Projects in Celtic Sea

October 8, 2021

Credit: Oceloti
Credit: Oceloti

BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables said Thursday they were looking into the possibility of developing floating offshore wind farms off the coasts of Cornwall and Wales in the Celtic Sea.

The two firms are already partners in potential floating offshore wind projects in Scotland where they have made applications in the ScotWind leasing round. They're also looking to jointly develop floating wind farms in Italy.

As for the floating wind plans in the Celtic Sea, the firms said the area offered great potential for deploying floating offshore wind farms due to the excellent wind resource, characteristics of the coast, and the availability of the suitable infrastructure and skilled supply chain. 

"It should play a key role in UK’s ambition to achieve net-zero and 40 GW offshore and 1 GW floating offshore wind by 2030," BlueFloat Energy said.

"BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables have actively engaged in the consultation carried out by The Crown Estate to put in place an enabling framework for the projects in the Celtic Sea to act as stepping stones to full-scale industrial deployment of floating wind projects," the duo said. 

Industry News Activity Energy Europe Offshore Wind

