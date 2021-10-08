Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Crowley Opens Rhode Island Office to Support Offshore Wind Ops

October 8, 2021

Credit: Crowley
Credit: Crowley

Crowley Maritime Corporation on Thursday opened a new Rhode Island office for its New Energy division, to advance the development and operation of offshore wind energy installations.

The new office, the opening of which was announced by Crowley and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, is located at CIC Providence in the Innovation and Design District.

Crowley's plan is to provide landside and marine logistics solutions during all phases of the offshore wind lifecycle to customers throughout the United States. This includes workforce development, port terminals and marshaling, vessel development and operation, and engineering.

“Crowley is committed to enabling the U.S. development of clean, sustainable energy through offshore wind solutions,” said Ray Fitzgerald, the company’s chief operating officer. “Our extensive expertise in supply chain services and deep experience with maritime assets will help Rhode Island and the United States meet the growing demand for new energy. We are honored to partner with Gov. Dan McKee to launch our new services.”

“I am proud to welcome Crowley to Rhode Island as the latest key contributor to our state’s thriving innovation economy,” said Gov. McKee. “Crowley’s diverse expertise in the offshore wind sector and marine industry at large will be an invaluable asset as Rhode Island continues to lead the nation toward a clean, renewable energy future. We wish the Crowley team nothing but success.”

Recently, Crowley, through its New Energy subsidiary Crowley Wind Services, announced the impending purchase of 42 acres surrounding Salem Harbor Station in Massachusetts, as the company aims to becomes the long-term offshore wind port operator for the site serving the first utility-scale U.S. offshore wind project by Vineyard Wind Partners.

Crowley has also teamed up with Danish shipping company ESVAGT to build and operate purpose-built, Jones Act vessels to support the emerging U.S. offshore wind energy market.

North America Ports Activity Renewable Energy Energy Offshore Offshore Wind Renewables

Related Offshore News

File Image: Cadeler

Cadeler's Wind Osprey Jack-up Selected for German Offshore...
Credit: bphoto/AdobeStock

GIG Acquires Kattegatt Offshore Wind Farm in Sweden


Trending Offshore News

Credit: BP/Flickr

Azerbaijan: Lukoil to Buy Petronas' Shah Deniz Field Stake...
Caspian Sea
Illustration - Credit:nikkytok/AdobeStock

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot...
Drilling Rigs

Sponsored

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

Insight

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

US Drillers Add Oil and Gas Rigs for Fifth Week in a Row

US Drillers Add Oil and Gas Rigs for Fifth Week in a Row

ARV-i: New Subsea Resident Vehicle Set to Launch

ARV-i: New Subsea Resident Vehicle Set to Launch

Nigeria Incorporates State Oil Firm with $485M Capitalization

Nigeria Incorporates State Oil Firm with $485M Capitalization

BlueFloat, Falck Eye Floating Wind Projects in Celtic Sea

BlueFloat, Falck Eye Floating Wind Projects in Celtic Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine