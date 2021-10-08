Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ørsted Picks Seaway 7 for Offshore Wind Installation Works in Germany

October 8, 2021

Wind Turbine Installation vessel ordered last year by OHT - Credit: OHT
Offshore wind installation contractor Seaway 7 has been selected as a preferred contractor by Ørsted for the transport and installation of wind turbine generators for part of the Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farms in Germany. 

Under the contract, the first since the last week's merger between OHT and Seaway 7, the company will use its jack-up installation vessel VIND1, currently under construction in China.

The two offshore wind projects are expected to be fully commissioned in 2024 and 2025. The contract award is subject to EU tendering procedures, and Ørsted’s final investment decision to proceed with the projects.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of Seaway 7 said:  “We are excited to have been awarded this contract, which is the first award for our new-build wind turbine installation vessel.  We see this award as a positive validation of the recent combination to form Seaway 7 ASA, as well as the VIND1 vessel capabilities, and we look forward to continuing our working relationship with Ørsted.”

VIND 1, a jack-up heavy lift vessel capable of installing the largest wind turbines as well as wind turbine foundations, is being built in China by China Merchants Industry Holdings. It was ordered last year by OHT.

The vessel is of the GustoMSC NG-14000XL-G design and is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2023.


 


Activity Vessels Energy Offshore Offshore Wind

