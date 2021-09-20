Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tanjung Offshore Taps Handal for Offshore Crane Services

September 20, 2021

(File Photo: Handal Energy) The image has been cropped

Malaysian offshore services firm Handal Energy has recently secured a contract from Tanjung Offshore Services for the provision of portable crane equipment and services package.

Handal said Friday that it had reached a contract agreement with TOS April 27, 2021. 

The provision of equipment and services for the contract is for the plug and abandonment integrated services for Pulai A for Petronas Carigali Sdn.Bhd (“PCSB”). The work under the contract started on July 2, and the estimated completion date is in December 2021. 

Handal received the approvals from both TOS and  Petronas Carigali as the end-user to announce the contract on September 16, 2021.

"The contract secured does not have any specified value as it is on a “call-out” basis whereby a work order will be issued at the discretion of TOS based on their activities schedule and rates throughout the duration of the contract," Handal said.

 



Energy Decommissioning Plugging and Abandonment Cranes Activity Asia Industry News

