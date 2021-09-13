Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

INEOS Gets Consent for Fat Canyon Drilling

September 13, 2021

INEOS E&P Norge has obtained a drilling permit from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate for an offshore exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

INEOS will drill the well, formally named "Well 6306/3-1 S" - the Fat Canyon Prospect - using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig. 

The well site is located in the production licence 937, where INEOS is the operator with an 85 percent stake. 

The other licensee is Lime Petroleum, holding the remaining 15 percent. This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the license and the first operated well offshore Norway for INEOS.

The well will be drilled about 15 kilometers south of 6406/12-4 S (Boomerang) on the Fenja field.

Back in July, Norway's oil and gas safety watchdog Petroleum Safety Authority Norway gave INEOS consent for the well, too. The water depth at the site is 241 meters, and the well should take at least 40 days to complete.

INEOS' Norwegian business was formed in established in 2017, when INEOS acquired the company from former DONG Energy.

INEOS, owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, in March 2021 agreed to sell earlier this year sell its Oil and Gas business in Norway to Poland's PGNiG for $615 million. The deal includes all INEOS Oil & Gas interests in production, licenses, fields, facilities, and pipelines, on the Norwegian continental shelf and is expected to close this year.

INEOS E&P Norge produces around 33,000 BOE per day from the Norwegian Sea. A 93% gas ratio, from 3 non-operated fields, Ormen Lange (14%), Alve (15%), and Marulk (30%). The business also holds 22 offshore licenses, of which 6 are operated, and has equity in the Nyhamna Terminal (8%).

All 52 employees of INEOS E&P Norge AS will transfer to PGNiG Upstream Norway AS following completion of the deal, INEOS said  in March. 

Drilling Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Oil Output Losses Felt Around the World
Oil Search's assets in PNG - Credit: Oil Search

Santos, Oil Search Agree to Merge Despite PNG Scrutiny


Trending Offshore News

Ekofisk - Credit: ConocoPhillips

Aker Solutions Wins More Work at Tommeliten Alpha...
Engineering
Credit: Mooreast

Mooring Solutions Firm Acquires New Facility, Plans...
Energy

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Energy Firms Face Another Storm in US Gulf

Energy Firms Face Another Storm in US Gulf

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast

Hybrid Battery Package Installed on Siem PSV

Hybrid Battery Package Installed on Siem PSV

Crosby Tugs Merges with SEA.O.G

Crosby Tugs Merges with SEA.O.G

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine