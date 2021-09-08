Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gulf Marine Services Taps LR for Software Solution to Boost Efficiency

September 8, 2021

A GMS Jack-up - Credit: GMS (File Photo)
A GMS Jack-up - Credit: GMS (File Photo)

UAE-based Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a company providing jack-up service vessels for the offshore oil, gas, and renewables industries, has hired Lloyd's Register for the installation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

GMS said the system would provide its with a central, cloud-based "single source of truth and applications" that are optimized for the different departments to increase collaboration and streamline processes.

"The Hanseaticsoft Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM) software solution, part of the newly launched Lloyd's Register Maritime Performance Services (MPS) portfolio, will provide GMS with a seamless, interconnected system across the company's operations. Through this new system, GMS has the ability to upgrade internal procedures, including the current manual system for crew and inventory management, which will enable significant improvements in efficiency, and reduce the company's exposure to possible system errors," GMS said-

The new CFM software solution will integrate vessel operations, maintenance, procurement, and inventory control, alongside crew and payroll management, among other areas of operation. 

"The centralization of this data will allow for better visibility and free up time to support operations and client service," GMS said.

According to GMS, the system offers tailored apps covering different areas of operation to support better problem identification and management. As it is Software as a Service (SaaS) based, the system is easily integrated and there's no need for additional hardware installations or IT-staff to take care of maintenance and administration.

It is expected that the system will be fully integrated and running in Q4 of 2021.

 

Technology Energy Industry News Activity Software Rigs UAE

Related Offshore News

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew conducts an overflight assessment Sept. 5, 2021 of the Bay Marchand approximately 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The crew witnessed an 11-mile rainbow sheen that the Coast Guard is actively monitoring. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

Coast Guard Probing 350 Reports of Oil Spills in Wake of...
Credit: Siemens Gamesa

World's First: Siemens Gamesa Makes Recyclable Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Vattenfall

Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Launched
Renewable Energy
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew aboard the Noble Globetrotter II. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Nine Injured on Noble Drillship During Ida
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Count on Clean Energy for Growth

Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Count on Clean Energy for Growth

Petrobras Looking to Sell Uruguá and Tambaú Fields in Brazil

Petrobras Looking to Sell Uruguá and Tambaú Fields in Brazil

Oxy Says Seven of Its Ten Offshore Oil Platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Still Offline

Oxy Says Seven of Its Ten Offshore Oil Platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Still Offline

U.S. Oil Losses from Hurricane Ida Among Worst Since 2005

U.S. Oil Losses from Hurricane Ida Among Worst Since 2005

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine