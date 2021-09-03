TechnipFMC Sells 9.9% Stake in Technip Energies for $233M

Energy industry services firm TechnipFMC said Friday it had sold a 9.9% stake in Technip Energies to Hal Investments for €196.2 million (~$233 million).

Technip Energies was created in February 2021 after TechnipFMC completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent, publicly traded companies, TechnipFMC - focused on upstream activities - and Technip Energies, focused on midstream and downstream and energy transition.

HAL Investments, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding, bought 17.6 million Technip Energies shares at €11.15 per share through a private sale transaction

Upon completion of the sale, TechnipFMC will hold a direct stake of approximately 12.3% of Technip Energies’ share Capital.

