Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling Wins Drilling Work in Southeast Asia

September 2, 2021

Illustration - Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock
Illustration - Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Offshore drilling company Borr Drilling said Thursday it had secured a letter of award for its jack-up drilling rig Mist.

The deal is with an unnamed operator in Southeast Asia, and the drilling program is set to begin in November 2021.

Subject to final confirmation, the contract will be for seven months, plus extension options. 

"The net start-up cash cost for the rig is expected to be $1.75 million. This LOA, which is expected to be converted into a contract shortly, will increase the company’s contracted fleet to 15 rigs," Borr Drilling said.

The Mist is a KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class, built in 2013. The rig has been warm stacked in Malaysia.

The drilling deal news comes just days after Borr Drilling said it had recently won awards for two offshore rigs in West Africa.

"In late August 2021, the company entered into two LOA/LOIs which have previously not been announced for two rigs in West Africa for a total duration of two years plus options,” Borr Drilling said Tuesday as part of its quarterly report released earlier this week.

Borr Drilling’s accompanying fleet status report revealed that the two jack-up rigs in question are the Frigg and the Natt. Read more.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: ESVAGT

Danish Offshore Vessel Owner Looking to Recruit 50...
Credit: otmman/AdobeStock

U.S. to Resume Oil Drilling Auctions to Comply with Court...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Noreco

PHOTO: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs First Tyra Topsides
Offshore
Credit: ADNOC

In a First, ADNOC Awards Offshore Block 5 Rights to Four...
Energy

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Retrofit: Eidesvik, Aker BP Partner Up to Cut Emissions from Existing OSV Fleet by 'at least' 70%

Retrofit: Eidesvik, Aker BP Partner Up to Cut Emissions from Existing OSV Fleet by 'at least' 70%

Borr Drilling Wins Drilling Work in Southeast Asia

Borr Drilling Wins Drilling Work in Southeast Asia

Shell Stops Offshore Crew Changes from Hurricane-hit Heliport in Louisiana

Shell Stops Offshore Crew Changes from Hurricane-hit Heliport in Louisiana

First Walk to Work Campaign Starts at Neptune Energy's Cygnus Field in UK North Sea

First Walk to Work Campaign Starts at Neptune Energy's Cygnus Field in UK North Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine