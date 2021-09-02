Borr Drilling Wins Drilling Work in Southeast Asia

Offshore drilling company Borr Drilling said Thursday it had secured a letter of award for its jack-up drilling rig Mist.

The deal is with an unnamed operator in Southeast Asia, and the drilling program is set to begin in November 2021.

Subject to final confirmation, the contract will be for seven months, plus extension options.

"The net start-up cash cost for the rig is expected to be $1.75 million. This LOA, which is expected to be converted into a contract shortly, will increase the company’s contracted fleet to 15 rigs," Borr Drilling said.

The Mist is a KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class, built in 2013. The rig has been warm stacked in Malaysia.

The drilling deal news comes just days after Borr Drilling said it had recently won awards for two offshore rigs in West Africa.

"In late August 2021, the company entered into two LOA/LOIs which have previously not been announced for two rigs in West Africa for a total duration of two years plus options,” Borr Drilling said Tuesday as part of its quarterly report released earlier this week.

Borr Drilling’s accompanying fleet status report revealed that the two jack-up rigs in question are the Frigg and the Natt. Read more.