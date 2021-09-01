Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP to Lower North Sea Discovery Size Estimate after Appraisal Well Disappoints

September 1, 2021

Deepsea Nordkapp - Credit: Dag erik hareide/MarineTraffic
Deepsea Nordkapp - Credit: Dag erik hareide/MarineTraffic

Aker BP is set to lower the size estimate of the 2019-made Liatårnet discovery in the Norwegian part of the North Sea, after the related appraisal well hit lower than expected hydrocarbon volumes.

The company said that pending further analysis, the preliminary results of the appraisal well 25/2-22S show that "a downward adjustment of the resource estimate for the discovery is likely." The water depth at the site is 111 meters. The well has been plugged and abandoned.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said while downward revision was likely "it is too early to give an updated estimate for the discovery."

Liatårnet was discovered in 2019 and was considered as a potential resource addition to the NOAKA development, however not included in the NOAKA resource base. 

The Norwegian oil firm said that the results of the appraisal well, drilled using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible drilling rig, would not impact the NOAKA development project. 

"Furthermore, the results from this well do not impact Aker BP’s exploration strategy in the area," the company said.

The Deepsea Nordkapp rig will now move to the Alvheim area in the North Sea to drill a development well in production licence 150, where Aker BP is the operator.

