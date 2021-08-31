Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIKING Launches In-Tower Evacuation Kit for Offshore Wind Turbine Workers

August 31, 2021

Credit: VIKING Life-saving Equipment
Credit: VIKING Life-saving Equipment

Maritime and offshore safety equipment maker VIKING Life-saving Equipment has launched a self-contained evacuation kit for offshore wind turbine service technicians. The company said the kit is easily accessible and stored in the wind turbine tower.

According to VIKING, the tower evacuation kit fits "snugly" into what is currently an unused space between the platform handrails and the tower’s outer wall.  The company has already secured a contract for the solution, however, it did not say who the client was.

Housed in a PPE chest developed by JoBird, the evacuation kit includes immersion suits with integrated harnesses and Skylotec descent devices.

"Easily accessible via a hinged lid, the polyethylene chest slots into position in the void space at the platform’s edge where it is held in place between railings and tower wall by standard brackets. Each unit can accommodate six sets of evacuation equipment," VIKING said.

Earlier this year, VIKING launched an evacuation kit for technicians working at wind turbine nacelle levels. This kit, located on the helihoist platform, features the outside container built to withstand 100 mph winds for 30 years.

The new container for the protected lower platform is lightweight and formed to enable drop-in installation.

“Now, we can offer evacuation solutions that deliver identical ISO-, SOLAS- and Class-approved life-saving equipment to protect wind turbine service technicians from the top to the bottom of the tower,” says Bettina Kjærgaard, Global Product Manager, Offshore Wind, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment. “In emergency situations, having immediate access to the right evacuation equipment can be decisive.”

"With clip hooks to attach to railings, 125m of rope and a speed regulating rescue descender, the integral solution is also suitable for lowering injured or unconscious personnel," VIKING said.

“Like many good ideas, the self-contained tower solution is creative and simple, and we have secured our first major contract already,” says Kjærgaard. “Offshore wind is a growing sector which takes the risks faced by the technicians putting their lives at risk day in, day out very seriously. For highly-skilled offshore professionals, HQSE is a key indicator of employment standards."


Energy Industry News Activity Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Northern Endeavour - Credit: Australian Government

Woodside, Oil Majors, Work to Overturn $723M Timor Sea...
Credit: Noreco

PHOTO: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs First Tyra Topsides


Trending Offshore News

Noble GlobeTrotter II - Credit: Evtim Petrov / MarineTraffic.com

Hurricane Ida: All Workers Safe on Noble Corp. GoM...
Drilling
Hurricane Ida - Credit: Image credit: European Space Agency via NASA

Hurricane Ida Shuts 96% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Crude...
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Jersey Oil & Gas Delays Greater Buchan Plans to Allow for Electrification Studies Completion

Jersey Oil & Gas Delays Greater Buchan Plans to Allow for Electrification Studies Completion

Indonesia: SKK Migas Approves Plans for Ubadari Gas Field and Vorwata CCUS Project

Indonesia: SKK Migas Approves Plans for Ubadari Gas Field and Vorwata CCUS Project

VIKING Launches In-Tower Evacuation Kit for Offshore Wind Turbine Workers

VIKING Launches In-Tower Evacuation Kit for Offshore Wind Turbine Workers

Borr Drilling Secures Contracts for Rig Duo in W. Africa

Borr Drilling Secures Contracts for Rig Duo in W. Africa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine