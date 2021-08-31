VIKING Launches In-Tower Evacuation Kit for Offshore Wind Turbine Workers

Maritime and offshore safety equipment maker VIKING Life-saving Equipment has launched a self-contained evacuation kit for offshore wind turbine service technicians. The company said the kit is easily accessible and stored in the wind turbine tower.

According to VIKING, the tower evacuation kit fits "snugly" into what is currently an unused space between the platform handrails and the tower’s outer wall. The company has already secured a contract for the solution, however, it did not say who the client was.

Housed in a PPE chest developed by JoBird, the evacuation kit includes immersion suits with integrated harnesses and Skylotec descent devices.

"Easily accessible via a hinged lid, the polyethylene chest slots into position in the void space at the platform’s edge where it is held in place between railings and tower wall by standard brackets. Each unit can accommodate six sets of evacuation equipment," VIKING said.

Earlier this year, VIKING launched an evacuation kit for technicians working at wind turbine nacelle levels. This kit, located on the helihoist platform, features the outside container built to withstand 100 mph winds for 30 years.

The new container for the protected lower platform is lightweight and formed to enable drop-in installation.

“Now, we can offer evacuation solutions that deliver identical ISO-, SOLAS- and Class-approved life-saving equipment to protect wind turbine service technicians from the top to the bottom of the tower,” says Bettina Kjærgaard, Global Product Manager, Offshore Wind, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment. “In emergency situations, having immediate access to the right evacuation equipment can be decisive.”

"With clip hooks to attach to railings, 125m of rope and a speed regulating rescue descender, the integral solution is also suitable for lowering injured or unconscious personnel," VIKING said.

“Like many good ideas, the self-contained tower solution is creative and simple, and we have secured our first major contract already,” says Kjærgaard. “Offshore wind is a growing sector which takes the risks faced by the technicians putting their lives at risk day in, day out very seriously. For highly-skilled offshore professionals, HQSE is a key indicator of employment standards."



