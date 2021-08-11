Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Viking Launches Lifejacket for Offshore Energy Industry Workers

August 11, 2021

Credit: Viking Life-Saving Equipment
Credit: Viking Life-Saving Equipment

Safety equipment firm Viking Life-Saving Equipment has launched a new lifejacket for the oil & gas and wind energy market.

The inflatable lifejacket, named the VIKING YouSafeTM Vanguard, has been developed after to meet (275N) offshore industry standards, and the new lifejacket is SOLAS/MED-approved and CE/ISO-accredited.

“Based on customer feedback, our designers continuously refine our safety products on the reality that if they are not worn correctly, they won’t work correctly,” says Global Product Manager Bettina Kjaergaard, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment. “Compliance is a given for the offshore industries and the VIKING YouSafeTM Vanguard features fully tested and proven solutions in that respect, but lifejackets are also workwear: comfort and versatility help crews and engineers stay safe as they work day-in, day-out.”

"Forming the jacket to redistribute weight away from the neck and shoulder area and provide more space for mobility provided a special design focus, where user movements are often affected by needing to wear a helmet and communications gear. The lifejacket also includes high-visibility colors to attract user attention immediately to specific features in emergency situations, a new webbing system designed for easy and intuitive donning and a snug, comfortable fit," the company said.

"The VIKING YouSafeTM Vanguard demonstrates our awareness of the tasks offshore crews face over extended periods at sea,” says Bettina Kjaergaard. “Body-fit, freedom of movement, efficiency in securing straps and even aesthetics impact their willingness to wear a lifejacket properly and remain compliant in pressure situations.”

Also, the company said that the VIKING YouSafeTM Vanguard lifejacket would be fully supported by the company’s global servicing network. 

"Every lifejacket is supplied with its own digital identifier, enabling VIKING to offer full track and trace capability and to maintain up to date records for servicing and replacement," Viking said.

 

Products Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

WER's forecast identifies a demand of more than 35 optimal WTIVs and foundation vessels are required to meet international turbine and foundation installation demand through 2030 amounting to over $10 billion of capex. The Chinese market demand will be met with around 25 additional WTIVs and foundation vessels for close to $4 billion of capex. Photo © Zacharias/AdobeStock

Shipbuilding: International WTIV Market Represents a $14B...
File map - Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex to Delay FID for Abadi LNG Project


Trending Offshore News

File map - Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex to Delay FID for Abadi LNG Project
Energy
Image courtesy China Classification Society

'World Largest' Offshore Converter Station Debuts in China
Offshore Wind

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Irish Floating Wind Tech Firm Attracts $4M in Funding

Irish Floating Wind Tech Firm Attracts $4M in Funding

First Jackets for 1.1GW Seagreen Wind Farm Arrive in Scotland

First Jackets for 1.1GW Seagreen Wind Farm Arrive in Scotland

U.S. Interior Secretary, CEQ Chair Visit California to Discuss Floating Offshore Wind

U.S. Interior Secretary, CEQ Chair Visit California to Discuss Floating Offshore Wind

LS Cable & System to Buy 'Largest' Cable Laying Barge in South Korea

LS Cable & System to Buy 'Largest' Cable Laying Barge in South Korea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine