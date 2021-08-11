Viking Launches Lifejacket for Offshore Energy Industry Workers

Safety equipment firm Viking Life-Saving Equipment has launched a new lifejacket for the oil & gas and wind energy market.

The inflatable lifejacket, named the VIKING YouSafeTM Vanguard, has been developed after to meet (275N) offshore industry standards, and the new lifejacket is SOLAS/MED-approved and CE/ISO-accredited.

“Based on customer feedback, our designers continuously refine our safety products on the reality that if they are not worn correctly, they won’t work correctly,” says Global Product Manager Bettina Kjaergaard, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment. “Compliance is a given for the offshore industries and the VIKING YouSafeTM Vanguard features fully tested and proven solutions in that respect, but lifejackets are also workwear: comfort and versatility help crews and engineers stay safe as they work day-in, day-out.”

"Forming the jacket to redistribute weight away from the neck and shoulder area and provide more space for mobility provided a special design focus, where user movements are often affected by needing to wear a helmet and communications gear. The lifejacket also includes high-visibility colors to attract user attention immediately to specific features in emergency situations, a new webbing system designed for easy and intuitive donning and a snug, comfortable fit," the company said.

"The VIKING YouSafeTM Vanguard demonstrates our awareness of the tasks offshore crews face over extended periods at sea,” says Bettina Kjaergaard. “Body-fit, freedom of movement, efficiency in securing straps and even aesthetics impact their willingness to wear a lifejacket properly and remain compliant in pressure situations.”

Also, the company said that the VIKING YouSafeTM Vanguard lifejacket would be fully supported by the company’s global servicing network.

"Every lifejacket is supplied with its own digital identifier, enabling VIKING to offer full track and trace capability and to maintain up to date records for servicing and replacement," Viking said.