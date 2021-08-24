Worley Names New CFO

Australian engineering firm Worley has appointed Tiernan O'Rourke to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Tiernan will commence in the position later this calendar year and will be based at Worley’s headquarters in North Sydney," Worley, which on Monday announced an important contract with Chevron in Australia, said.

O' Rourke is currently the CFO of Stockland Corporation, a property development company, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. He's held the position since 2013.

Worley said that Charmaine Hopkins will remain Worley’s CFO (Interim) and support O' Rourke when he joins Worley.

"Tiernan has more than 30 years’ experience in financial, commercial and planning roles across a range of industries, sectors and regions. His experience includes senior operational leadership roles and CFO leadership roles focussed on capital and financial management, strategy and policy," Worley said.



