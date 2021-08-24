Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seismic Firms Team Up for Offshore Wind, Carbon Capture Projects

August 24, 2021

Credit: Magseis Fairfield
Magseis Renewables, a renewables-focused subsidiary of the Norwegian offshore oil and gas seismic acquisition contractor Magseis Fairfield, has entered two technology pilot projects for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and offshore wind in collaboration with the Norwegian seismic data company TGS.

The first project will use high-resolution 3D seismic acquisition in Norway at a carbon storage area to demonstrate technology for extremely detailed imaging of the full section from the seabed to the targeted storage reservoir.

The second project will utilize ultra-high-resolution 3D seismic acquisition in Denmark over an offshore wind farm with known near seabed challenges to demonstrate applying a high-frequency source coupled with TGS’ data processing technologies.

Both tests will combine Magseis Fairfield’s Extended High-Resolution (XHR) acquisition configurations with TGS’ proprietary imaging software to demonstrate geophysical solutions that deliver the resolution needed at the cost level indicated by offshore wind and CCS players, the company said.

"We look forward to working together with TGS on these key projects that will highlight the value of high resolution seismic for CCS and offshore wind market. We believe combining our XHR technology with TGS’ imaging solutions will result in superior data.”, says Renewables Director, Tone Trudeng. 

The acquisition will complete before the end of Q3 with final data available for viewing and workshops before the end of 2021.

