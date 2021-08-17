Magseis to Join Danish Carbon Capture and Storage Project Greensand

Magseis Renewables, a subsidiary of offshore OBN seismic contractor Magseis Fairfield, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to join phase 2 of the Greensand carbon capture and storage (CCS) project consortium.

The project entails transporting CO2 by ship to the Nini West reservoir off Denmark, and injecting it via the offshore wellhead platform. The CO2 will be stored in depleted oil and gas sandstone reservoirs 1500m beneath the seabed and existing infrastructure will be repurposed from oil and gas production to CO2 injection.

"Project Greensand aims to demonstrate that CO2 can be injected into the Nini West reservoir offshore Denmark and to validate cost-effective and environmentally safe monitoring technologies. The pilot project will not only be important for the Greensand project but also for maturing other CO2 storage sites in Denmark and Europe," Magseis said.

"Denmark has set out a goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 70% from 1990 to 2030, and the target has been grounded in one of the most ambitious Climate Laws in the world. The Danish Parliament and independent advisors are pointing to carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions as a requirement to reach this target. Establishing CO2 storage by 2025 can only be done by using depleted hydrocarbon fields in the Danish North Sea, and such solutions are estimated to deliver 25-40% of the Danish reduction target by 2030," Magseis noted.

“We are pleased to become a partner in this important CCS project and look forward to use our industry-leading OBN technology and imaging solutions to contribute to the development of CCS monitoring technologies.”, says Renewables Director, Tone Trudeng.

With the capabilities and insight of the Greensand consortium, and the further support from the advisory board, Project Greensand takes an important step in supporting the Danish Climate Strategy. The consortium aims to file an EUDP Application by September 2021 and expects to initiate the pilot work already by the end of 2021 and execute the offshore injection pilot in late 2022.

“This is an important step for Magseis Fairfield and forms part of our strategy to support our energy partners through the energy transition and further build our renewables business,” says CEO, Carel Hooijkaas.

In a separate statement issued Tuesday, Wintershall DEA said the Greensand consortium believed the project might in the future be able to store up to 8 million tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to a quarter of all Danish emissions.

The pilot which targets the first offshore injection by late 2022, envisions capturing emissions at the Danish cement producer, Aalborg Portland, and transporting it to the Nini West reservoir by ship. If successful, the pilot would lead to full-scale CO2 storage in the Nini West field by 2025, subject to the right funding and regulatory conditions.

The Nini West reservoir is located in the Siri Area in the Danish North Sea. Overall, the area is expected to hold storage potential of 0.5-1 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2025, increasing to a potential of 4-8 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030.

