RWE to Reorganize Renewables Business. RWE Renewables CEO Resigns

German renewables giant RWE has decided to reorganize its renewables businesses to better meet its growth targets in the area of renewable energies. It said Monday that Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, RWE Renewables CEO, has opted to leave the company.

"The global offshore wind and onshore wind/PV businesses will be managed in separate divisions in future, to focus even better on the specific requirements of the different businesses," RWE said.

Sven Utermöhlen will be responsible for the Offshore Wind division, Silvia Ortín Rios will be in charge of Onshore Wind/PV.

Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG: “Sven and Silvia are two experienced and high-profile leaders who have been involved in the renewables business for many years. I am certain that, under their leadership, we will implement our growth ambitions in the offshore and onshore businesses even more rigorously.”

Silvia Ortín Rios is currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) on the management board of RWE Renewables, responsible for the onshore wind and PV business in the Americas. To date, Sven Utermöhlen has been COO of the global offshore wind business of RWE Renewables.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, RWE Renewables CEO, is leaving RWE at her own request and has resigned from the management of RWE Renewables GmbH with effect from August 23, 2021.

Markus Krebber: “Anja-Isabel has done an outstanding job in building up RWE Renewables, for which I thank her very much. I enjoyed working with her and regret that she has decided to leave the Group. I wish her all the best for the future.“

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath became the CEO of RWE Renewables in October 2019.